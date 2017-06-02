More Inmates Moved From Machiasport Prison

The transfer of inmates from the Downeast Correctional Facility continues today.

According to the Corrections Commissioner, nine inmates were moved from Machiasport to the correctional facility in Windham.

He says 68 inmates remain at the all male facility in Machiasport.

The commissioner tells us some units at Windham were consolidated to make these transfers possible.

He also says today’s move was due to a security concerns involving inmates.

Governor LePage had planned to close Downeast Correctional this month, but has since amended the budget to fund the facility through next March.