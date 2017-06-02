Milbridge Doctor Runs Addiction Recovery Program Herself

Opiate and heroin abuse is running rampant across the state, but reports show the number of addicts in Washington County is one of the highest in the country.

In this special report, Brenna Kelly takes us to Milbridge where a family doctor has her own drug counseling program, in addition to the Suboxone she prescribes.

“It’s an epidemic because it’s now killing more people than HIV. And more people than the Vietnam War. We have to start saying this is a problem,” said Dr. Cathleen London, a family medicine practitioner in Milbridge.

London is taking things into her own hands.

She knows being involved in the counseling of her patients is unique, but she does it anyway – a few nights a week for recovering drug addicts.

“Some of the programs are…it’s not that they’re doing nothing, but I know their meds are landing on the street. I don’t want that. It’s not what I’m here for. I’m not here to let them figure it out on their own. I’m here to guide them,” London said.

“It’s either stay out on the streets and continue to get high and die or do it her way. Go through the program. Go through treatment,” said Priscilla Tenney, one of London’s patients who has been sober for more than a year.

Tenney is a mother of four. While she was using, she lost her children. Tenney says she always in and out of abusive relationships.

“You know, the more I used to cover it up how I felt…basically being fine. I was fine. But in all reality I was completely falling apart and dying inside. I was in a living hell,” she said.

Tenney said one of her lowest points was when her daughter, Skyy, had to resuscitate her stepfather after an overdose. He died after the same abuse nearly a year and a half later.

“I don’t want my daughters to feel what my son has felt. He’ll never see his dad again. I don’t want them to feel like they’ll never see their mom again. And I don’t want my son to feel that again. I want them to grow up and be proud of their mom,” Tenney said.

She now has her six-year-old son back and is about to get married to Scott.

Another of London’s patients is the son of a deputy in Milbridge.

“It was hard, especially to my mother. She’s always been there. I guess I felt like I let her down just by using,” said James Malloy, a recovering heroin addict.

Both Malloy and Tenney are working toward tapering off Suboxone, but for now they’re both committed to staying sober.

“I don’t want to be down there or that way ever again. I don’t want to feel that way, do everything possible to not be sick,” said Malloy.

“I’m not going to let anybody be right. I’m not gonna let them be right about me. I’m not gonna fail at this,” said Tenney.

For more information about Dr. London’s practice, you can visit her Facebook page.