Marine Officials Warn Of Possible Shellfish Contamination

State officials are warning of red tide along part of our coast.

Red tide is the growth of toxic algae….and can contaminate shellfish.

Harvesting of mussels and European oysters is currently prohibited from the Maine/New Hampshire border to Pemaquid Point, including all of the offshore islands.

Harvesting all species of clams is prohibited from the Spurwink River to the New Meadows River.

For details about closures visit maine.gov/dmr.