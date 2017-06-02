Maine Officials Muse Expansion with Record Number of Cruises

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) – Maine is on track for a record number of cruises this year with an expected total of over 400 arriving at ports in places like Portland and Bar Harbor, where officials are musing port expansions to further encourage cruise traffic.

The cruise season started six days earlier than last year, which may explain the expansion in traffic. The Portland Press Herald reports the first large ship of the season, with a capacity of 2,000, arrives Sunday in Portland.

Portland City Manager Jon Jennings says the city needs to plan to accommodate more and larger ships, but officials have only had conceptual discussions.

The island of Bar Harbor is also looking at expansion. Residents vote this month on zoning changes that could renew use at an underused ferry terminal.

