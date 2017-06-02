Judge Hears Expert Testimony in Bangor Murder Trial

The jury waived trial of Thomas Ferguson continued in Bangor today….Ferguson is one of two men charged with murdering Robert Kennedy in Bangor in 2015.

The state continued their case by calling a State Police officer who’s part of the cellular analysis team.

The state argued Ferguson’s cell phone records crossed with cell towers show he was at the Center Street apartment at the time of the murder.

But the defense called their own expert witness who testified the tower information is unreliable and Ferguson could have been anywhere within 40 miles of the call.

The state cross examined the witness using his resume to point out he had no cellular technical experience or training.

The prosecution is expected to rest its case Monday.