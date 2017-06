Harpswell Man Killed in Dirt Bike Crash

(WMTW) A Harpswell man died after crashing his dirt bike into a home on Harpswell Neck Road.

Police said Levi Alexander, 28, lost control of his bike yesterday, went airborne and then hit the side of the house.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Police say Alexander’s dirt bike was not registered for road use and witnesses said he was riding with his front wheel up prior to the crash.

Investigators said speed appears to be a factor.