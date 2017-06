Fatal Crash on Route 27 in Dresden

One woman was killed and two other people injured in a head on crash in Dresden today.

It happened on Route 27 around 9:30 this morning.

Deputies say a vehicle crossed the center line and struck the car the woman was driving.

A passenger in her car and the other driver are said to have serious injuries.

Their names have not been released.

The road was closed for about three hours.

The crash remains under investigation..