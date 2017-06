Fatal Crash in New Portland Thursday Night

A Mt. Abram High School student died in a crash in New Portland last night.

Deputies say 17 year old Daniel Emery of Highland Plantation was partially ejected from his car when it rolled over on Route 16 around 5:30.

They say emery was passing another car on a corner when he lost control.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to authorities, speed was a factor in the crash.