Court Documents Reveal New Details About Easter Sunday Murder

A miscommunication among police led to the get away of a man accused of an Easter Sunday murder in Bangor, that according to court documents.

40-year-old antoinne bethea pleaded not guilty during his first appearance in a Bangor courtroom yesterday.

According to Bangor Police, Bethea shot and killed 36-year-old Terrance Durel, Sr. of New Orleans at an apartment on Ohio Street.

According to court documents, two hours after the shooting, state police saw a vehicle at a store in Fairfield that fit a description they had been given…it was driven by Cindy McVicar who has since been charged with hindering apprehension.

Police learned later the vehicle was rented in Bethea’s name.

The court documents say McVicar was allowed to leave, but police found out later Bethea was in the store.

Bethea was arrested in Ohio last month.

A bail hearing has been scheduled for June 13th.