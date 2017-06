Bradford Native Kane new men’s Basketball Coach, A.D. at UMPI

Dan Kane will be a busy guy at UMaine Presque Isle. Kane is the new men’s basketball coach at the school and he’ll also be the Athletic Director.

This Dan Kane is from Bradford and played basketball at Central high school. He then played at Husson and UMaine Farmington. He started his coaching career in Farmington and has been a highly regarded assistant at several schools since.