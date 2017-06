Body of Raymond Man Found in Pond

The Maine Warden Service has found the body of a missing canoeist on Panther Pond in Raymond.

Wardens said friends heard the Christopher Hughes, 52, of Connecticut yelling just after 10 p.m. Thursday and called for help.

Raymond firefighters and wardens responded, searched the area and found the man’s overturned canoe.

His body was found at 9:15 a.m. Friday, wardens said.

Hughes’ body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Augusta.