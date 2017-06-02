As Budget Deadline Draws Closer, Lawmakers Line Up Behind Three Different Proposals

As the budget deadline draws closer, state lawmakers are lining up behind three different proposals – each in conflict in terms of how education gets funded.

House Republicans support a budget package similar to the one introduced by Governor LePage earlier this session.

Senate Republicans say they support fully-funding schools at the agreed 55% for the first time in Maine’s history.

Their spending package includes using $100-million dollars in existing resources to fund public education.

Republicans do agree however on eliminating the use of the voter-approved 3% surtax on Maine’s highest earners.

But, House and Senate Democrats plan on using that surtax to fund schools..

They say it will amount to $320-million dollars for education – but Republicans say that plan is not sustainable.

“They do not want to do anything to fully fund education. Now they think they’ve got a plan that dumps $172 million in bogus costs onto the people of this state and they’ve cut other things to come up with $100 million that they’re saying they’re putting in education. That is not a historic plan that helps the people of this state- it’s a historic scam that actually puts the people of the state in even harder shape for property tax relief,” said Sen. Troy Jackson, (D) Senate Democratic Leader.

“That’s just not going to be sustainable and so this is going to be a very long, tough fight before we’re done. That kind of rhetoric is not helpful. We need to look at what is a reasonable amount of education funding, and we need to look at education reforms as part of that process,” said Rep. Ken Fredette, (R) House Republican Leader.

“The voters really wanted 55% for K-12 education, they didn’t want to punish job creators, they didn’t want to discourage investment. I think that once folks get their heads wrapped around that reality that we’ll get to a common place where we can all come together and pass a budget,” said Senate President Michael Thibodeau, (R).

Governor LePage has said he will veto any budget that comes to his desk that includes the 3% surtax.

Lawmakers are confidant they can avoid a government shutdown by coming together on a budget by the end of the month.