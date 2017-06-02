Anah Shriners Hold Medical Clinic for Children in Bangor

The Anah Shiners held a clinic at Eastern Maine Medical Center for child patients and their families, saving them both time and money.

“Doing it up here, the patients don’t have to travel all the way down to Springfield, Mass which is another five and a half hours from here, so it’s really a convince for all the families and patients that are coming here,” said Potentate Stephen Trimm.

The Shiners’ goal is to treat every child who needs medical attention. They also strive to provide a friendly, and fun environment.

“All the kids are given a bag and they go down through and they get toys to bring with them, clowns are here to make them smile, it’s just a great day,” said Trimm.

“I got little animals, they gave me a whole bunch of stickers, I have glow sticks,” said 11-year old Kaylee Lagasse.

The clinics have provided a welcoming and beneficial experience for the patients and their families. It’s a tradition that has carried on through generations.

“I was treated here and came to the same clinic in 1963 so that’s a long time ago and it brings back a lot of memories for me,” said Trimm.

19-year old Sha-Lynn Trafton said, “I was in the hospital for a whole week when I had my surgery and there was always someone in there talking to me. My social worker down there was really sweet.”

The doctors and Shriners often go above and beyond medical treatment. Families say they couldn’t be more grateful to have someone looking out for them.

“We were staying at the hotel down there and we actually got our car broken in to. It was right after Christmas, we told the Shriners about it, and they replaced everything,” said Trafton.

“They paid for the surgery, but not only did they pay of the surgery, they’ve helped us with hotels, food, you name it,” said Trafton’s mother. “It’s been amazing.”