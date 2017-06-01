WATCH LIVE

Washington Academy Boys Tennis Team Upsets Fort Kent 

Jun 1, 20178:17 PM EDT
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

CLASS C NORTH QUARTERFINALS

WASHINGTON ACADEMY 3, FORT KENT 2

© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise Employment Information FCC Public File Closed Captioning Contact Us Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy