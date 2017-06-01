Variably Cloudy, with Hit and Miss Showers Friday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The cold front that brought the scattered showers and thundershowers to Maine this afternoon will slip offshore this evening. As the cold front moves into the Gulf of Maine this evening the atmosphere will stabilize and any lingering showers and storms will come to an end. The storm in the upper levels of the atmosphere that has been bringing the scattered showers and storms to Maine the past few days will continue to control the conditions across our region right through Sunday. The upper lows pool of cold air aloft will continue to bring hit and miss showers along with variably cloudy skies to Maine Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies Friday the temps across our region will run in the upper 50s to mid 60s, which is between five and ten degrees below normal. Both weekend days will likely feature a mix of clouds and some partial sun, with pop-up scattered showers and somewhat cooler than normal temps. A stronger storm will develop along the Mid-Atlantic Coastline early next week and that will likely bring a steadier rain and increasing wind to Maine beginning Monday and continuing through Tuesday as it heads north towards the Gulf of Maine, with southern and coastal Maine likely seeing the steadiest and heaviest rainfall.

Tonight: Evening showers and storm ending then variably cloudy, with a southwest breeze under 10 mph and low temps in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Friday: intervals of clouds and sun, with scattered showers and possible stray thundershowers and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, with a few scattered showers likely and high temps in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Sunday: Mixed sun and clouds, with a few scattered showers possible and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy, with showers likely developing and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Showers likely and cool, with high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist