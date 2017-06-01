Supporters of Maine’s Ranked Choice Voting Law Rally at State House



Supporters of Maine’s ranked choice voting law rallied outside the State House in Augusta Thursday.

Following a unanimous advisory ruling by the Maine Supreme Court finding ranked choice voting to be unconstitutional, some lawmakers are trying to repeal it.

Public hearings on a bill to repeal the law as well as a bill to amend the Constitution to bring the law into compliance are scheduled for Friday morning.

Supporters of ranked choice voting say there are no constitutional questions about using the new voting system for federal and primary elections.

They support passing a constitutional amendment to bring all other portions of the law into compliance.

“Ranked choice voting puts more power in the hands of the people. But when we the people exercise our right to claim more power for ourselves, it means that special interests and powerful politicians have to give up some of their power and that’s a real rub for some of the people in this building. Some politicians have forgotten their place. While they were elected by the people to represent us, some of them think they’re here to represent themselves,” said Kyle Bailey, Campaign Manager for YES on 5.

In order to amend the state’s Constitution, it must have two-thirds support from the legislature and be approved by voters.