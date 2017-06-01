Steak 101: Tips on Cooking the Perfect Steak for Summer

James Malone from Texas Roadhouse taught us how to cook the perfect steak for the summer!

Here’s what you’ll need:

1 pound filet mignon

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

course salt and pepper

instructions:

§ Spray your Grill with cooking oil

§ Allow the Grill to reach medium high heat (approximately 4-5 minutes)

§ Slice medallions approximately 1 inch thick

§ Cover with ample ground course salt and pepper

§ Place filets onto Grill — DO NOT DISTURB them for 3 minutes

§ Lift with tongs and flip

§ Wait another 2-3 minutes

§ Rotate 45 degrees, and cook for another 2 minutes

§ Flip again to complete the grill marks, and cook another 1-2 minutes

§ Remove them from the Grill while there is still a faint pink line in the center

§ Cooking time approximately 5-6 minutes total

STEAK BUYING TIPS:

BUY THE BEST GRADE MEAT YOU CAN AFFORD. LEARN THE TYPES OF CUTS AND WHICH YOU PREFER. LOOK FOR STEAKS WITH FINE TEXTURE AND FIRM TO THE TOUCH.

You want the color to be a light cherry red color, not deep red — stay away from gray meat.

Look for a steak that has marbling. It is the thin threads of fat running through the meat that makes it Prime and gives it that incredible flavor.

If chuck or round is in the name of the steak, it will need to be marinated and then slowly cooked in liquid to be tender. These are generally very lean cuts with lots of muscle fiber that need to be broken down with slow, long, moist heat. Don’t even think of throwing a chuck steak on the grill.

Recommended to buy meat from the butcher counter, but if you do buy packaged meat, stay away from any with excessive moisture, tears or that are past their sell by date.

Allow at least 4 oz. of steak per serving – double or triple that for big eaters, or if the steak contains a bone.

NUTRITION INFORMATION:

Steak is an excellent source of high quality protein, B vitamins, vital for brain function, and the most absorbable form of iron which builds red blood cells and gives you energy.

Beef is also rich in zinc which supports the immune system.

It contains both saturated and monounsaturated fat thought to be protective against heart disease.

Beef from grass-fed cattle is a great source of omega 3 fatty acids, and conjugated linoleic acid, which some studies show reduces the risk of cancer, obesity, diabetes and some immune system disorders.

The high protein content in a low-fat cut of steak like a tenderloin helps you feel fuller and maintain more muscle mass.

Choose leaner cuts of meat include flank steak and any cuts with the words “loin” or “round” in their name if you want to control calories and fat.