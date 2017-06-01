Staple of Camden Skyline To Be Replaced

People of the Camden community lined Chestnut Street to see the 36-year-old spire of Chestnut Street Baptist Church come down.

Adam Kohlstrom, Pastor of Chestnut Street Baptist Church says, “Years of weather and rain and water intrusion have caused a lot of damage to the exterior and the interior.”

This steeple is a staple of the town’s famous skyline and has quite the history.

Kohlstrom says, “This is actually the third spire that’s been on the steeple. The first one only lasted 16 years before it had to be removed, the second one lasted for 19 years, and then the church went for almost 100 years without a spire on top of the steeple until in 1980 an Eagle Scout named Bill Young decided that as an Eagle project he wanted to put on this current spire.”

Bill Young was just 16-years-old when he decided to take on the project and remembers it well.

He says, “When it was first put up in 1980? Oh yeah, I remember that, Oh yeah, I remember that a lot. It was unbelievable. It took them about a month or so to construct it and all.”

When Young started the project, he reached out to a local architect and by local, I mean just up the street.

With a view from his upstairs window, Christopher Glass also reminisced over the old steeple.

Glass says, “My part was relatively easy, so I could do the drawing that he used to go around and show people what it would look like and to raise the money for it.”

Young raised 17-thousand dollars to put the spire on top of the church in 1980, but today’s steeple will cost a bit more.

Jeff Foltz who has helped with fundraising says, “We’ve raised about $508,000 and our goal is $538,000.”

Though the moment was bittersweet for some, everyone agreed it had to be done.

Young says, “It’s just the facts of life I guess. Things have to be dealt with and if you don’t maintain things, things will come crashing down and hurt people.”

The spire is set to be replaced by August.

Kohlstrom says, “When it’s done and up there it will look like this current spire is still up there, only it will last us, again we’re calling it a 100 year fix, but it will certainly last us for a long time.”