Speedway 95 Preps For Weekend Monster Jam

100 truck loads of dirt were dumped at Speedway 95 in Hermon today in preparation for this weekend’s Monster Jam.

The dirt is moved and packed into ramps that monster trucks use to jump upwards of 35 feet.

The Monster Jam trucks are custom designed and weigh over 10-thousand pounds.

Organizers say it’s a unique event for folks.

Jordan Harnish, Race Director says, “The concert’s down at the waterfront, but this is our own thing here. It’s different. You don’t get to see it very often. They have both here in town to play for them and they really enjoy it and put on a good show.”

You can catch the shows Friday through Sunday.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit their website.