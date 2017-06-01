Son Charged After Officer-Involved Shooting in Belgrade Leaves Father Dead

The son of a man from Belgrade who died after an officer-involved shooting is now charged in connection with the case.

40-year-old Scott Bubar is charged with reckless conduct with a firearm.

Police say 65-year-old Roger Bubar died and his son was wounded during the incident last month.

A sergeant with the Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office reportedly shot back when he was fired upon outside Roger Bubar’s home on Oakland Road.

Officers were responding to a disturbance call.

There are still a lot of questions about the case.

Bubar’s arrest warrant does not explain who shot whom and there’s no indication that Bubar was holding a gun during the incident.

The judge says prosecutors met the minimum threshold needed to charge Bubar.