Scattered Showers & T’storms Possible Today

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A cold front will cross the state today giving us the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms later this morning through the afternoon hours. Some of the thunderstorm could produce small hail and gusty winds. Otherwise expect variably cloudy skies with more seasonable temperatures. Temperatures will in the mid-60s to low 70s for highs this afternoon. Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will wind down early tonight with skies remaining variably cloudy through the nighttime hours. Temperatures will drop back to the mid-40s to around 50° for overnight lows.

The upper low that has been influencing our weather for the past few days will move overhead on Friday. This will keep us under mostly cloudy skies and give us a chance for a few scattered showers during the day. It’ll be a bit cooler Friday too with highs in the mid-50s to mid-60s. The upper low will move to our east over the weekend. Lingering instability will keep the chance of showers in the forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s Saturday then a bit milder Sunday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Low pressure is forecast to pass south of the region on Monday giving us a chance for at least some more showers if not some steadier rain depending on the track of the storm.

Today: Variably cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible mainly late morning through the afternoon. Milder with highs between 63°-73°. South/southwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Early showers and thunderstorms ending then variably cloudy. Lows between 44°-50°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs between 57°-64°. West wind 5-15 MPH.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in mid-50s to mid-60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Monday: Showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW