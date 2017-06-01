Republicans & Democrats at Odds Over How Education Gets Funded in Budget

Senate Republicans say they have a $100-million dollar proposal to use existing resources to fully-fund schools at 55% for the first time in Maine’s history.

But they won’t be using the 3% surtax on Maine’s highest earners to do so.

They say it would do too much damage to Maine’s economy.

Democrats say the funds collected from the surtax would amount to $320-million dollars in revenue to be used for Maine’s public schools.

“The offer is more than $200 million dollars short of what the voters demanded in Question 2. I am certainly open to other sources of revenue besides the surtax, but I’m not interested in short changing our students. Also this would shift more of the burden of education over to property tax payers which I think is also contrary to what the voters wanted with Question 2,” said Sen. Cathy Breen, (D) Appropriations & Financial Affairs Committee member.

“I grew up referring to Massachusetts as ‘Taxachusetts,’ just like many Mainers. Now I didn’t know anything about their tax policy, but I knew that they had high taxes. Today their rate would be half of what Maine’s rate would be on its small businesses. We can’t compete if we have a tax code like that. We need to do something about it- we’re in a good position to do that, we just got to get the parties together and come to an agreement,” said Senate President Michael Thibodeau, (R).

Democrats and Republicans will need to come to an agreement by June 16th, which is the legislature’s budget deadline.