‘Picturing Waterville’ Photo Exhibit Celebrates City’s History

‘Picturing Waterville’ is a photo exhibit now on display at Common Street Arts showcasing the city’s history.

Featuring both contemporary and historical photographs, the exhibit highlights the many changes the city has undergone from the 19th century to present day.

Part of the works belong to a single photographer, Gary Green, who has been capturing the city’s architecture, landscape, and people for the last decade.

Other works come from the Waterville Historical Society and Public Library.

There’s also a video on display that features interviews with residents discussing their stories of migration to Waterville.

“It’s an opportunity to allow people in the community to reflect on the landscape, the transition that the city has undergone, and also consider what we might want for the future,” said Patricia King, Vice President of Programs & Operations, Waterville Creates.

The exhibit is presented by Waterville Creates and runs until July 1st.