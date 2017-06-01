Maine Delegation Responds to President Trumps Withdrawal from Climate Accord

President Donald Trump has announced the U.S withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, but says U.S. will begin negotiations to re-enter agreement. He says the United States will immediately cease ‘all implementation’ of Paris climate change accord standards.

Members of Maine’s delegation have responded to the President’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement.

Senator Angus King released a statement saying “”Withdrawing from the Paris Climate Agreement is a mistake of historic proportions, putting our country and, indeed, our entire planet at risk. Climate change is the most serious and pressing global challenge of our time, and it will only be blunted by a coalition of nations working in partnership. This is a short-sighted and irresponsible decision, which future generations will neither forgive nor forget.”

Senator Susan Collins tweeted “Climate change requires a global approach. I am disappointed in the President’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.”

And Representative Bruce Poliquin said “”It’s important for our nation to play a leadership role and be at the table for discussions that shape and influence world policies,” ” Therefore, now that this action has been announced, I believe it would be in our nation’s best interest to continue discussions with other nations in the world on how we might work together on ensuring a sustainable environment for all people.”