Maine Black Fly Festival On Saturday in Milo

The Maine Black fly Festival is happening in Milo this weekend.

The annual event on Saturday includes a parade, music, and activities for all ages.

This year, organizers have included a display of The Summit Project Honor Case, a memorial to Maine’s fallen heroes.

At dusk there will be a release of lanterns over the Sebec River.

For more info, visit the festival’s facebook page.