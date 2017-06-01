Jury Selection Begins In Murder Trial of Houlton Man

Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man from Houlton accused of a brutal killing.

Testimony in the case of Reginald Dobbins will begin after a jury is seated in Aroostook County.

Dobbins has pleaded not guilty in the death of 61-year-old Keith Suitter two years ago.

A teenager also charged in the crime pleaded guilty last week.

No sentencing date has been set for Samuel Geary, who was 16 at the time, but was charged as an adult.

Suitter, a military veteran, ran a painting business and lived alone.

Officials say he was he was beaten and stabbed to death inside his mobile home.