WATCH LIVE

John Bapst Battles Past Ellsworth UPDATED

Jun 1, 20178:00 PM EDT
Sports

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

CLASS B NORTH QUARTERFINALS

JOHN BAPST 5, ELLSWORTH 0

© 2017 WABI TV5. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise Employment Information FCC Public File Closed Captioning Contact Us Terms and Conditions Privacy Policy