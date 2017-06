“Hooked on Fishing” Event Happening in Dover-Foxcroft This Weekend

Kids ages 15 and under are welcome to attend a “Hooked On Fishing” event in Dover-Foxcroft Saturday. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Kiwanis Park Pond.

Organizers suggest youth bring their own fishing pole, tackle, and bait.

There will be contests, prizes, and a free lunch.

For more information, call 343-0503.