Health and Fitness Day Camp for 55 and Older Being Hosted at the University of Maine

Many of us have fond memories of attending day camp as kids but what about when we get older? This camp is designed to support older adult health and wellness in a fun camp-like environment. The camp is open to adults 55+ of all fitness levels.

Time: 9am-4pm

Date: June 3

Fee: $32‚Äč

Phone number: 581-1082