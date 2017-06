Hazardous Household Waste Drop-off In Old Town

Folks in Orono, Old Town and Milford can get rid of their hazardous household waste for free this weekend.

The Old Town Transfer Station will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3rd.

Electronics will be taken, too.

You don’t need a permit, but you do need proof of where you live.

Click here for more information on what types of things you can drop off.