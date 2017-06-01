Four Families Displaced by Fire at Apartment House in Waterville

Fire displaced four families living in a two-unit apartment building on Spruce Street in Waterville Thursday morning.

The call to the two-story building came in around 6:30.

Six adults, two children, and their pets escaped safely.

Authorities say the second floor was destroyed and the first floor unit sustained smoke and water damage.

“There were no firefighters injured and no civilians injured on scene. One thing I would like to add is my guys did a great job. They entered the building under heavy heat conditions and quickly extinguished this fire to preserve property here in Waterville. We were very fortunate we were at shift change so we had extra personnel available, which we usually don’t have available, and we had a great turnout from our call force and our mutual aid departments,” said Waterville Fire Department Captain Shawn Esler.

Fire officials aren’t sure if there were working smoke detectors in the building.

The Fire Marshal’s office has investigated, but no cause has been determined at this time.