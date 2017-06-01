Few Scattered Showers and Storms and Milder Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

The overall weather pattern across the lower 48 will change very little over the next several days as an unusually late season upper level storm continues to control the weather all across the Northeast. The upper level storm and its associated pool of colder than normal air aloft will continue to spin just to the north of the Great Lakes Region the next several days. As the storm continues to spin to our northwest a series of surface troughs will swing east from the storm and cross New England. Each time one of these surface troughs slides across Maine the chance for scattered showers and possible thundershowers increases in our area, with shower chances diminishing as the trough exits off to our east. The combination of more clouds than sun and occasional showers the next several days will keep the temps by day running a bit below normal. After a gloomy start to today, the skies will likely brighten a bit and that should allow temps to climb into the mid 60s to low 70s over much of the Pine Tree State, with the Downeast Coastal Region likely remaining a bit cooler. Friday will likely start partly sunny but a pool of cold air aloft will cause scattered showers and possible thundershowers to develop as the day moves along. Both weekend days will likely feature a mix of clouds and some partial sun, with pop-up scattered showers and somewhat cooler than normal temps. It currently appears that a stronger storm will develop off the mid-Atlantic Coastline early next week and that will likely bring a steadier rain and increasing wind to Maine later Monday and Tuesday as it heads north towards the Gulf of Maine.

Today:Variably cloudy, with a southerly breeze becoming westerly around 10 mph along with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. High temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and thundershowers possible and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Sunday: Mixed sun and clouds, with a few scattered showers possible and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy, with showers likely developing and high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist