Ellsworth Students Have Field Day at Woodlawn

It’s a day of fun for students at Woodlawn Museum in Ellsworth.

They had their annual field day with 7th and 8th graders.

“The best days at Woodlawn are when students are here. They have an enthusiasm for history,” said Joshua Torrance, the museum’s executive director.

An enthusiasm, organizers believe, grows with hands-on learning.

“The value of teaching history to the children is not necessarily the idea of memorizing dates and names, etc. It’s more about teaching kids how to think critically,” Torrance said.

Fishing is nothing new to most Maine children, but the rules of the ocean proved to be.

“I’ve always thought it was a very fair process, but then I learned that sometimes it’s not. And when they make up laws that change one group of fishing, it changes the other drastically,” said Ellie Kane, an Ellsworth 7th grader.

Students also taking things inside to evaluate how to make the museum more energy-efficient.

“It was kind of a challenge because of what they had back then. They didn’t have much – I mean, they had fancy things but not like today,” said Tessa Lemoine.

A day focused on innovation – a valuable lesson in today’s modern world.