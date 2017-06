Easter Shooting Suspect Makes First Court Appearance

A man accused of a murder on Easter Sunday in Bangor pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Antoinne Bethea, 40, made his first appearance in a Maine courtroom. He was arrested in Ohio in May during a traffic stop.

Bangor police say Bethea shot and killed Terrance Durel, Sr., 36, of New Orleans at an Ohio St. residence.

Bethea will be held without bail pending a hearing scheduled for June 13th.