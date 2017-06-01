Day Five of Ferguson Murder Trial

The murder trial of Thomas Ferguson. 38, continued in Bangor Thursday.

Ferguson and Robert Hansley, 27, both of New York, are accused of killing Robert Kennedy, 38, in Bangor in 2015.

The two men are being tried separately.

The 5th day of proceedings saw the state call several witnesses, including the primary detective on the case.

The court then showed a video of Ferguson’s interrogation after he was arrested.

Ferguson said he did not know he had been arrested for murder and claimed he did not know the identity of the victim.

He also said he had spent the night of the incident hanging out with friends and going Black Friday shopping.

The trial resumes Friday