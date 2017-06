Crash Closes Route 3 in Trenton

Part of Route 3 in Trenton is closed due to a crash.

Authorities say the vehicle took down a utility pole.

No injuries reported in the crash.

The crash is in the area of 726 Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

Route 3 is shut down between Route 230 (Oak Point Road) and Route 204 (Jordan River Road). It’s expected to remain closed until 7 a.m. Then it will be just one lane between 7 and 10 a.m.

Motorists are being asked to use Route 230, Oak Point Road/Bayside Road as detour route.