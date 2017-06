Burnham Sex Offender Appears Before Federal Judge on Child Porn Charge

A convicted sex offender from Burnham accused of having child pornography will remain behind bars until his trial.

59-year-old David Cook appeared in federal court in Bangor Wednesday for a detention hearing.

In September, police acted on a tip and arrested him at his home on South Horseback Road.

His computer was seized as part of the investigation.

In 1990, Cook was convicted of rape and gross sexual misconduct with someone under fourteen and was sentenced to six years in prison.