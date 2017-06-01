Bones Found in Sanford Lead to Hands on Project for High School Students

Bones were recently found at a Sanford construction site.

Who they belong to is getting a bit clearer, thanks to some high school students.

A group of students at Sanford High School is taking a truly hands on project.

“It’s just part of being a teacher,” said Paul Auger, history teacher at Sanford High School. “You’re always thinking of what you can do to include students in things.”

He enlisted the help of a team of students to help solve a real life archaeological mystery.

“We just had regular tooth brushes, the soft bristle tooth brushes and we were just cleaning the dirt off,” said Sidney Littlefield, student at Sanford High School.

Sidney Littlefield and Kristen O’Connell plan to be nurses and had a knack for anatomy, so they were in charge of laying out the skeleton.

“I think for me the most interesting part was just seeing bones in real life,” said O’Connell.

“It was definitely a challenge but it was cool to take classroom stuff into a real life situation,” said Littlefield.

Then Shayna Bragg made some calculated measures on the casket.

“We did acid testing,” said Bragg.

She worked with a local jeweler to test the types of metal used on the handles and what they think is a Victorian casket key.

“I am definitely really glad that I could be a part of this because this is absolutely amazing,” said Bragg.

This team of young scientists are unraveling the DNA.

“In order to get a DNA match, it has to be what’s called a mitochondrial connection,” said Auger.

These super smart teens went through what that was, how it works and how the DNA could lead to someone in Sanford on a family tree.

“Its definitely nice to know you’re putting someone to rest and it’s a respectful thing to do,” said Littlefield.

The DNA team says if the first person doesn’t pan out they’re working on a plan B.