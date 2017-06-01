Bigrock Mountain Receives Big Donation

A gift of $350,000 was given from Mary Barton Smith to kick off a capital campaign for Bigrock Mountain.

General Manager, Travis Kearny says this is fantastic news.

He says he will use this money to start looking at 1 year, 5 year and 10 year investment plans.

He says the mountain has a lot of major infrastructure so this money is a good way to keep them thinking about big projects in the future.

The last time the mountain was a part of a capital campaign was in 2004 when the Libra Foundation invested in 2 ski lifts.