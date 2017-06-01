15 Inmates Transferred From Machiasport Prison To Other Facilities

The process of moving inmates from the Downeast Correctional Facility in Machiasport began today.

According to the Corrections Commissioner, a couple of inmates had their sentences commuted and they have been released.

15 inmates in total were transferred today…8 went to Bolduc Correctional in Warren, and 7 to Mt. View Correctional in Charleston.

Governor LePage originally said the Machiasport facility would be closed this month, but in a recent budget revision, he included funding for the prison through next March.

The Governor said this week he still plans to close the facility saying it’s in bad shape and expensive to run.

Prison workers have had their layoff notices extended until August