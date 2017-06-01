10 Maine Airports to get More than $3.3M in Upgrade Grants

FRENCHVILLE, Maine (AP) – The U.S. Department of Transportation is giving more than $3.3 million to 10 airports in Maine in a move lawmakers say will boost tourism and jobs in the state.

The grants are going to regional and commercial airports all over the state, ranging from North Aroostook Regional Airport in Frenchville to Bangor International Airport. The grants will fund projects such as removal of trees and rehabilitation of taxiway pavement.

The largest grant is a more than $925,000 award to Knox County Regional Airport in Rockland that will pay for construction of a 400-foot runway extension. Northern Maine Regional Airport in Presque Isle will receive more than $550,000 to fund acquisition of snow removal equipment.

The state’s U.S. senators say the grants will help tourism, boost local economies and create jobs.

