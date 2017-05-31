Waterville Family to Receive Service Dog from Make a Wish

A family in Waterville is getting a new member with a lot of responsability.

Make a Wish is gettingthem a service dog for 5 year old Adrian.

He had a stroke before he was born and lost brain matter, which impacted his motor skills.

He also has CP, is visually impared, and has seizures.

His mother says Adrian’s care team and the staff at school helped him grown and develop many skills.

Now a golden doodle named Ariele will help him transition to Kindergarten.

“It’s a big change for him. It’s a big change for me. And knowing that dog will be there to provide that support… It will be a miracle for him. I know that.” Says Sybil Mazzerole, Adrian’s mom.

Mazzerolle is working with the school to see if Ariel will be able to go to school with him every day.

The dog is being trained to provide help with Adrian’s mobility and help with seizures.

Ariel will arrive from Colorado in July.