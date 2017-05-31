Union Man Sentenced for Assaulting Two Children

A man from Union has admitted to assaulting his two children.

38-year old Michael Feeley was sentenced last week to 60 days in jail for domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

He was arrested in March after authorities say he pulled the hair of one child and hit another who came to help.

Police say Feeley then destroyed one of the child’s trophies and an urn holding the ashes of a dog.

Feeley has already served most of the time of his sentence and is set to be released this week.

As part of his sentence, he has to start alcohol treatment when he gets out jail.