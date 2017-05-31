Two Young Mainers in National Spelling Bee Competition

Two young Mainers are in Washington D-C for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

13-year-old Neil St. John is an 8th grader at Bangor Christian School — he won the Regional Competition at Husson University to earn his bid.

13-year-old Naomi Zarin is from Gray.

Unfortunately, St. John is out in the first round after misspelling the word Polygynous.

This is the second time Saint John has competed and he says it’s still a little nerve racking.

He says, “Most the time you’re just waiting and waiting and then you finally get to it and you’re like okay.”

Zarin has made it through all three rounds and will participate in the finals which air tomorrow at 10 a-m.