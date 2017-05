South Portland Woman Climbs Tree to Prevent it from being Chopped Down

A South Portland woman spent part of yesterday morning in a tree.

Jamie Howard is trying to save it from being chopped down.

She says neighborhood kids have named it Groot, after a character in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The owner of the lot on Cooliedge Avenue has expressed wanting to build on the land.

Howard says she climbed up into the tree after seeing trucks move in.

Howard was in the tree for about an hour before climbing down.