Scattered Showers and Cool Today

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

A storm and its associated pool of colder than normal air aloft will continue to spin just to the north of the Great Lakes Region the next several days. As the storm continues to spin to our northwest a series of surface troughs will swing east from the storm and cross New England. Each time one of these surface troughs slides across Maine the chance for scattered showers and possible thundershowers increases in our area, with shower chances diminishing as the trough exits off to our east. The combination of more clouds than sun and occasional showers the next several days will keep the temps by day running a bit below normal. Temps today will be coolest near the coast due to an onshore breeze. Thursday looks to be a bit brighter than today and that should allow the temps to get a little closer too normal for the first day of June. At this time it appears scattered showers over the weekend will be most numerous on Saturday, with a little bubble of high pressure sliding into New England Sunday to produce a somewhat brighter and milder day across Maine.

Today: Mostly cloudy with a southerly breeze between 5 and 15 mph along with occasional showers and high temps in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Thursday: Mixed clouds and sun, with a stray shower or thundershower possible and high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Friday: More clouds than sun, with scattered showers and thundershowers possible and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers likely and high temps in the 60s to near 70.

Sunday: Mixed sun and clouds, with high temps in the mid 60s to low 70s.

Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist