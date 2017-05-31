Roller Derby League Takes on Cross Insurance Center

Central Maine Roller Derby hosting the Red, White and Bruise event on May 27th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor.

The Northwoods Knockouts facing off against the Biohazards from Aroostook County.

Women ages 18 to 52 can compete in the flat track roller derby league.

Fans appeared to have a good time.

The athletes and coaches appreciate the support.

“We like to have our home crowd,” said Micah Raymond, coach of the Northwood Knockouts. “Derby is still building in the area and we like to make everybody aware. It’s a good time, we’re trying to look for new skaters and as many people as we can.”

The Knockouts will be back at the Cross Insurance Center on Saturday, June 24th.