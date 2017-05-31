Parents & Community Members Urge Lawmakers to Fully-Fund Schools at 55%

The 3% tax hike on Maine’s highest earners, approved by voters, is at the center of the current budget impasse between Republicans and Democrats in Augusta.

Parents and community members converged at the State House Wednesday to tell their legislators they want schools fully-funded at 55%.

“We’re here to tell our legislature that we want them to fund our damn schools,” said Liz Smith, Founder of the online action group Progressive Women of Maine.

Late in the legislative session, lawmakers are still debating the biennial budget.

“No state budget without school funding!”

But outside each caucus, parents, teachers and community members shouted, “We expect your funding and respect!” to get the attention of their local representatives.

“We voted for it twice. This needs to happen,” said Smith.

They say they expect the legislature to honor the will of the voters by taxing income over $200,000 dollars an additional 3% to be used for education.

While Republicans are opposed to the voter-approved referendum, Democrats support the measure. The state party’s Executive Director rallied alongside Question 2 supporters.

“I’m also a mom of two young kids- one in the public schools, one about to be in the public schools in Portland and it is about damn time that we funded those schools,” said Katie Mae Simpson, Executive Director of the Maine Democratic Party.

Republicans say if Maine wants to be competitive and retain younger people, we can’t drive away the state’s highest earners.

“In regards to question 2, the question on whether or not we’re going to be the highest tax state in the nation essentially- with a 10.15% percent tax rate to me is just truly unacceptable in this budget,” said Rep. Ken Fredette, (R) House Minority Leader.

“The reason that you can attract educated, innovative people to this state is going to be because they come with young families or they are intending to create a young family, and they look at the schools far more than they look at what they may end up paying in taxes,” said Karen Topp, an instructor at Bowdoin College.

Lawmakers say there’s been little movement on either side of the aisle in terms of the budget process.

“I think the conversation in the next week or so is going to have to get very serious or we’re going to truly be getting up against that clock where we run out of money at the end of June,” said Fredette.