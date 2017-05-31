Mostly Cloudy & Cool Today With Scattered Showers Possible

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

We will be under the influence of an upper level low pressure system spinning north of the Great Lakes over the next few days. Disturbances wrapping around the upper low will cross the state from time to time giving us a chance for showers as each disturbance moves through. That being said, we’ve got the chance of showers in the forecast pretty much every day for the remainder of this week into the weekend but it will, by no means, be raining the entire time. These will be scattered showers and there will be plenty of dry periods in between.

We’ll start our Wednesday with some lingering showers mainly over eastern areas as a disturbance moves through the state. We’ll see plenty of clouds around the area today with below average temperatures with highs only in the mid-50s to low 60s this afternoon. Another disturbance approaching from the west will give us a chance for showers later this morning through the afternoon especially over northern and western areas. A few showers may linger into tonight with lows around 50° on average.

A cold front will cross the state Thursday morning. This front will continue our shower chances through the morning and early afternoon hours Thursday followed by some drier and brighter conditions during the afternoon as the front moves to our east. Temperatures will be more seasonable Thursday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s. Another disturbance coming through on Friday will give us a chance for a few showers Friday with highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s. It looks like we’ll carry the shower chances through Saturday and Sunday too. High temperatures this weekend will mainly be in the 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cool with highs between 56°-64°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Variably cloudy. A few showers possible. Lows between 48°-54°. South wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Variably cloudy with scattered showers mainly during the morning. Milder with highs between 64°-73°. Southwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs mainly in the 60s.

Sunday: Variably cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW