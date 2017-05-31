Monson Gets Big Investment in Future

Locals say it’s a dying town where one of the only attractions is being the gateway to the north woods.

But in the next ten years, a non-profit is hoping to bring life back to Monson.

“Unheard of. It’s unheard of,” said Monson Town Manager Fred Krone.

Krone says it’s a godsend.

The Libra Foundation, a non-profit, has a vision to reinvigorate a forgotten town.

“Slowing down traffic is always an issue with some of these downtown areas,” said the project manager, Lucas Butler.

If you blink, you practically miss Rte. 15, the gateway to the ‘100 Mile Wilderness,’ as the locals say.

“Many people didn’t even know we had a lake,” said Krone.

The Libra Foundation has already purchased a dozen houses, a community center and a general store along the main drag.

“Being right from Monson, you know, it’s kind of like a breath of fresh air,” said the plumber on the General Store project.

“The impact isn’t physically what they’re doing. It’s mentally what they’re doing,” said Krone.

Bringing spirits up – for the long haul.

“We got lucky. It’s better than winning the lottery,” said Krone.

It’s a ten-year plan, but the new General Store should be one of the first projects done in July.